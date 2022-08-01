Further Update on Supply of Water Across Gibraltar – 1st August 2022

The Government has this evening been briefed for the second time today on the latest situation regarding water supply across Gibraltar.

The general position is that the water shortage situation continues to improve with the majority of the originally affected lower South District area now having access to potable water at home. AquaGib has also advised that there is beginning to be a trickle of water in some of the affected areas of the Upper Town, with further improvements expected overnight.

The AquaGib reserves at their reservoirs have continued to grow. It is expected that the overnight restriction from 11pm to 7am will further assist in expediting the increase in stock levels which in turn will assist with the issues with water pressure across Gibraltar.

Additionally, regarding the supply of potable water from Spain, the latest figure received by the Government is that there has been over 500,000 litres of water unloaded into the Hesse’s pumping station today. This has also helped with increasing stock levels.

A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group dealing with water disruption has been scheduled for midday tomorrow and the Government expects to issue a further update thereafter.