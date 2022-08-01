Non-potable Water Available from Morrisons Car Park and New Harbours Industrial Park

The Department of the Environment has arranged for two bowsers of non-potable water to be deployed at two locations around Gibraltar. These are the Morrisons car park and the lower level of New Harbours Industrial Park.

Members of the public wishing to obtain this water for watering plants and cleaning. This water should NOT be used for drinking or cooking. Water can be collected from these bowsers between the hours of 8am – 10pm. Members of the public are advised to take sealable containers for ease of transport.