Falklands Lecture Series

As part of the commemorative plans for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands Conflict, Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be hosting a series of lectures. 2022 marks 40 years since the end of the conflict.

Gibraltar, as a British overseas territory had its own role to play during and in relation to the conflict, which lasted 74 days. This included the refitting of the SS Uganda to a hospital ship and the HMS Hecla to an ambulance ship at the Dockyard. Gibraltarians also served as military personnel in the Falkland Islands.

There will be four lectures taking place between Monday 23rd and Thursday 26th of May, at the Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall. Speakers are Richard Setter, who was an RAF18 Sqn Chinook Technician during the Falklands campaign, and Mark Trasler who served on HM Hospital Ship Uganda, joining the ship from Gibraltar, and treating casualties during the conflict. Michael Sanchez will be recounting his detailed diary of Gibraltar’s role, documenting daily events with photographic material, and Dr Geraldine Finlayson from The Gibraltar National Museum will be presenting a talk ‘Tales from the Museum: Trafalgar, the Falklands and much more’ as part of the Museum lecture series.

Tickets are free and available from Buytickets.gi.