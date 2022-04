Gibraltar Spring Festival 2022 – Programme Launch

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has launched the Gibraltar Spring Festival Programme, which covers the period 1st May to 18th June 2022.

The winner of the Spring Festival Logo Competition, Kathleen Murphy, was awarded her prize of £500 at the launch, alongside participants who were awarded Highly Commended Certificates.

The full Gibraltar Spring Festival 2022 programme is below.