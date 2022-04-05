Mayor to Run Half Marathon in aid of The EV Foundation

Since his investiture on 1st June 2021, and as part of his ongoing We Are One Campaign, His Worship has been very involved with several local charities, actively participating in their events and campaigns in order to raise awareness of the work they do.

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD was approached in January to join a team of ten people brought together by The EV Foundation to run the Via Verde de la Sierra 21km half marathon taking take place on Sunday 1st May.

After due consideration, fully knowing that this would be a hard task which would take him out of his comfort zone, His Worship felt that it was for a worthy cause and decided to take on this personal challenge.

Together with the whole team, His Worship has been training towards the marathon, also taking part in some practice runs in aid of other charities. His Worship said that by taking part, he hopes to bring further attention to the important work The EV Foundation does in our community.

His Worship is a firm supporter of this charity which, headed by founder Nicole Jones, works tirelessly to give practical help to families who need support. This includes assistance with clothing and uniforms, tuition, study materials, home furnishings and domestic appliances, and help to find employment.