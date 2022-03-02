http://vox.gi/cms/comprar-cialis-pfz.html http://vox.gi/cms/viagra-gibraltar-pfz.html
Art Competition for Young Artists 2022

An Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE MP, officially opened the Exhibition on Monday 28th February 2022 and presented the awards. 36 artists submitted a total of 54 artworks. This year’s adjudicator, Vera Francis, carried out the judging.

 

 

 

The Prize winners are:

1st The Ministry of Culture Award (£1000) - No.01 India Borge “Reclined

2nd The AquaGib Award (£500) - No.20 Jack Hernandez “If I Can’t Fly...”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award, School Years 9 – 11 (£500) - No.51 Hannah Vaughan “Market Place

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School, Years 12 – 13 (£500) - No.32 David Llamas “Pressure

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

No.06 Matthew Bosano “All Falls Down

No.12 Naomi Duarte “Preemie Through Pandemic: A Year On

No.15 Keith Fernandes “Super-Dry

No.16 Keith Fernandes “Sweet Dreams

No.19 Jack Hernandez “Princess

No.37 Alex Moreno “Fish Market

No.42 Monica Popham “Fading Light

No.47 Lance Prescott “Las Manos Mi Abuela

No.50 Jade Scott “Soul Reflection

No.53 Tyrone Anthony Vera “Building Bridges

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 1st to Friday 11th March 2022, weekdays from 9am to 9.30pm.