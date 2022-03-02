Art Competition for Young Artists 2022

An Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Prof John Cortes MBE MP, officially opened the Exhibition on Monday 28th February 2022 and presented the awards. 36 artists submitted a total of 54 artworks. This year’s adjudicator, Vera Francis, carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st The Ministry of Culture Award (£1000) - No.01 India Borge “Reclined”

2nd The AquaGib Award (£500) - No.20 Jack Hernandez “If I Can’t Fly...”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award, School Years 9 – 11 (£500) - No.51 Hannah Vaughan “Market Place”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School, Years 12 – 13 (£500) - No.32 David Llamas “Pressure”

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

No.06 Matthew Bosano “All Falls Down”

No.12 Naomi Duarte “Preemie Through Pandemic: A Year On”

No.15 Keith Fernandes “Super-Dry”

No.16 Keith Fernandes “Sweet Dreams”

No.19 Jack Hernandez “Princess”

No.37 Alex Moreno “Fish Market”

No.42 Monica Popham “Fading Light”

No.47 Lance Prescott “Las Manos Mi Abuela”

No.50 Jade Scott “Soul Reflection”

No.53 Tyrone Anthony Vera “Building Bridges”

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Tuesday 1st to Friday 11th March 2022, weekdays from 9am to 9.30pm.