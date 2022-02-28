Russian Aircraft Banned from Gibraltar Airspace

HM Government of Gibraltar has issued an airspace restriction to Russian aircraft. No aircraft owned, chartered or operated by a person connected with Russia are permitted to land at Gibraltar’s airport.

This is in accordance with actions being taken by the United Kingdom and European Union following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

This restriction does not apply to any aircraft flying in accordance with the permission of the Minister for Civil Aviation. Permission can be sought from the Director of Civil Aviation by calling +350 200 61174 on Monday-Friday between 0800 and 1700.