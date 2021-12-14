Electric Vehicle Charge Points – MidTown Carpark

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has said it is pleased to announce that following an agreement with Plug-N-Go (Gibraltar) Ltd, Midtown Carpark will have available for use, five electric vehicle chargers.

The chargers are located on Level 6 and they are the most recent generation of EV charging devices, including a DC fast charger.

Access to the chargers can be achieved by downloading their application Plug-N-Go, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, payment is on a pay as you go basis. These chargers are now available for use.

For further information please visit plug-n-go.com