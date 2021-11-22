Minister Cortes Lectures at University of North Carolina

Minister for Education and Environment Prof John Cortes delivered a virtual lecture to students from the University of North Carolina on Friday as part of the Lecture Series for the Global Affairs Department.

Minister Cortes spoke for an hour and a half and answered questions on the subject of Effective Government and Environmental Governance in Small territories.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is one of the largest universities in the United States and is the top rated US public school year after year.