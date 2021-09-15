Ministry of Equality Makes Final Call for Mentors and Mentees for the Women’s Mentorship Programme

The Ministry of Equality have said that they would like to remind the public that expressions of interest for the current cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme continue to be invited.

To date, the Women’s Mentorship Programme has been extremely successful and has run for two cycles. The Programme’s success is evident from the high number of returning mentors and, similarly, from the number of mentees who have gone on to become mentors. The opportunities the Programme offers are therefore wide-reaching and long-lasting and participants are clearly invested in both the short-term and long-term benefits of this initiative.

The Programme is open to women of 18 years of age and over, are resident in Gibraltar and feel that they would benefit from an experienced mentor. The Ministry encourages women who fall in this category to register their interest in the Women’s Mentorship Programme by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so if applicants are not successful in securing a mentor for this third cycle it is likely that they will be matched with a mentor in the next cycle.

Potential mentors are also encouraged to register their interest by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Mentors of the scheme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to women seeking career advice or support.

The final deadline for applications for the third cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme is Friday 24th September.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “I am delighted by the interest registered for the third cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme so far. After so many uncertain and difficult months due to the Pandemic I am heartened by the imminent start of the third cycle of this Programme. For many people, the world of work has changed dramatically over the last year and this Programme offers mentees the opportunity for continued professional growth and support. Past mentors and mentees have related their very positive experiences of the Programme and therefore I would like to strongly encourage women who believe they could benefit from the Programme to register their interest. Our mentors, who are professionals in their respective fields, have a host of skills and a wealth of expertise which will be highly beneficial to the professional development of our future mentees. This is a wonderful opportunity that I hope many potential mentees will be encouraged to embrace.”