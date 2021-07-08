Launch of Book by Clive Beltran: 'Yodo Morao and all that..'

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, launched Clive Beltran’s book ‘Yodo Morao and all that...’, at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday 6th July.

The Hon. Prof. John Cortes MBE MP addressed the guests and spoke fondly of the author and the memories the book evoked of his own experiences growing up in Gibraltar.

Describing Gibraltarian customs, practices and sayings, many no longer in use, and some long forgotten, the author writes anecdotally based on his childhood and early youth, reminiscing about Gibraltar from his perspective as part of the baby boomer generation.

Nostalgic, witty, engaging, and above all an enjoyable read, Clive has created a personal record of our social and cultural heritage. He recalls diverse subjects, in English and Spanish, such as: matinee shows; marrying and moving in with parents; camping at the beach and calling the family doctor.

The book will be available for sale outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Saturday 10th July from 10:00 to 14:00. Priced at £20.00 each, all proceeds will be donated to Friends of Calpe House charity.