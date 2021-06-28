Minister Daryanani Meets With Speaker of the House of Commons

The Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, met with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP in London.

Speaker Hoyle, a long-time friend of Gibraltar, was very keen on catching up on the Tourism situation, on Main Street and on Business in general.

Minister Daryanani said, “It was an honour to meet with Mr Speaker in the House of Commons. He is someone who has huge affection for Gibraltar and its people. I gave him an overview on the suc- cess we have had with Tourism from U.K. He was also interested in knowing how Main Street and the cruising sector were doing. I explained the Government’s plans on the BID project and how we had supported Main Street and businesses throughout the pandemic with our BEAT measures. We also discussed my plans for cruising in the coming months”.