Firefighter Alfred Rovegno Receives Gibraltar Award

Firefighter Alfred Rovegno received the Gibraltar Award , granted by HE The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steele KBE DL, for services to the support of the emergency services in Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for the GFRS commented that as Wellbeing Officer for the GFRS Alfred has supported many colleagues through difficult times, has provided counselling and delivered lectures to cope with critical incidents and work related stress. During the pandemic he extended his service to other organisations and emergency services.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez congratulated him and added “So proud to serve with him both as a colleague and a true friend. An incredible human being”.