2021 GCS Cultural Awards – Call for Nominations

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is opening the nomination process for this year’s Cultural Awards, which aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

The GCS 2021 Cultural Awards will look at achievements ranging from 1st July 2020 to 30th June 2021, with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, and organisations throughout this specific one-year window.

The categories are:

Junior Award –15 years and under

An individual or group of artists that has/have shown potential or has/have displayed real talent, during the last year.

Youth Award – 16 to 25 years

An individual or group of artists that has/have shown potential or has/have displayed real talent, during the last year.

Senior Award – 26 years and over

An individual or group of artists that has/have shown potential or has/have displayed real talent, during the last year.

Best Education Project

A project that has shown the power of the arts and culture, engaging the community, and creating high-quality artistic outputs and lasting impact.

The Cultural Ambassador Award

An artist or artistic endeavor which has promoted Gibraltar‘s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience, or helped put the Rock on the map, during the last year.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award

A discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement in that particular year.

The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award

An award which recognises dedication, commitment, and services to the Arts.

Minister for Culture, Prof. Dr John Cortes commented, “These awards provide a valuable and much needed recognition of the role that Culture plays in our community and of the huge number of people who work hard within the world of the Arts. I urge people to respond and to send in their nominations, especially looking back on this past year when so many have been working tirelessly and against the odds to keep culture alive and relevant. It also gives the community a chance to be involved in the process and recognise those they feel deserve the nomination.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations by category in writing to Gibraltar Cultural Services, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street or via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Alternatively, you can complete a nomination form at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception. Closing date is Friday 16th July 2021.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 3rd November 2021. Proceeds from the public telephone vote, which will run for some of the categories, will be donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.