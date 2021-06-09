Wizz Air Adds More Flights For July

Wizz Air UK is to add extra flights to Gibraltar from London Luton for the month of July, as airlines adjust their schedules at the last moment depending on demand.

The airline will add flights to Gibraltar on Wednesdays, in addition to its twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said; “The addition of services by Wizz Air UK is great news, so soon after they resumed flying to Gibraltar from London Luton and since they started flying to Gibraltar in December of last year. The additional services show great confidence in Gibraltar and demonstrates the high demand there is for travel to the Rock. As Gibraltar remains on the UK’s green list of countries, we are seeing an influx of visitors by air and our hotels are very busy for this summer. The Government’s commitment to the airline industry and to the tourism sector is evident, as we see more routes by more airlines at Gibraltar than ever before.”