Minister Daryanani Welcomes His Worship the Mayor to the Ministry

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, paid a visit to the Ministry for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port at the invitation of Minister Daryanani.

Amongst other things, both discussed the possibility of opening up the Mayor’s Parlour for tourism purposes, the Mayor’s “We are One” campaign and future twinnings with other cities.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “I was delighted to welcome Christian to my offices. His infectious enthusiasm for Gibraltar and our community is so evident. There is a lot we can do together and I look forward to working with him on tourism projects but, above all, for the whole of our wonderful community”.