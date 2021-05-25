Chief Minister Meets with Moroccan Community Association

Yesterday, the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP met with Ali Douissi of the Moroccan Community Association at his office in No. 6 Convent Place.

The Chief Minister and Mr Douissi discussed the issue surrounding the repatriation of Gibraltar residents who are currently in Morocco and unable to travel back to Gibraltar due to issues arising from the pandemic.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is fully committed to the repatriation of all Gibraltar residents currently in Morocco and unable to travel to Gibraltar. Yesterday, I discussed the current situation with Mr Douissi and emphasised that the Government is currently exploring all avenues and will engage with the relevant authorities to ensure the repatriation of all Gibraltar residents from Morocco.’