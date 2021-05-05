Govt of Gibraltar and GANT Founding Members of the Blockchain Associations Forum

HM Government of Gibraltar has been confirmed as a Founder Member of the Blockchain Associations Forum.

BAF has been established to drive sustainable growth, responsible development and evidence-based applications of blockchain and is an initiative of the British Blockchain Association http://britishblockchainassociation.org. This status also accords Gibraltar membership of The Centre for Evidence-Based Blockchain (CEBB) a coalition of leading blockchain enterprises and research institutions.

The inaugural virtual meeting, held on 24th April, was attended by Targ Patience, a member of the Executive Committee of the Gibraltar Association for New Technologies (GANT - https://newtech.gi/) and Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance https://www.gibraltarfinance.gi/. In all 46 representative associations have been accorded this status.

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services commented: “Our outreach to organisations that share the same high standards and objectives for the blockchain space continues unabated. Founder membership of this international group established by the UK blockchain association will once again position Gibraltar alongside likeminded people and provide an excellent opportunity to exchange best practice and experiences as this sector continues to grow at pace. I am particularly pleased with the involvement and leadership being shown by GANT, representing Gibraltar’s burgeoning technology sector, in this initiative.”