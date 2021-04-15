His Excellency Visits the Royal Gibraltar Post Office

His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel KBE DL visited the Royal Gibraltar Post Office at 109 Main Street today where he was greeted by Glendon Martinez, Director of Postal Services and by Minister for Postal Services, the Hon Vijay Daryanani.

His Excellency the Governor was given a short tour of the Main Street premises. Glendon Martinez gave him a background of current operations and the history of post office building was given by local historian Richard Garcia MBE.

The Hon Vijay Daryanani said: “As always it was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Royal Gibraltar Post Office. Sir David enjoyed the tour of the Main Street building and was fascinated by its history and anecdotes. In the short time that he has been here, His Excellency’s passion for Gibraltar and its people is infectious.”