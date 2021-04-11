Gibraltar Careers Fair 2021

The Department of Education has announced that, despite the challenges that have resulted from the pandemic, the Gibraltar Careers Fair will be held on Tuesday 13th April 2021.

Traditionally, the event has taken place at the Tercentenary Hall on the last Tuesday of February.

This important event in the school calendar is extremely popular amongst the students who look forward to this occasion as a way of finding out about the job market. It is extremely well supported by members of our community, who invest an incredible amount of time in setting up their stalls and interacting with our students.

As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, the schools, supported by the Department of Education, have had to look at alternative and creative solutions in order to ensure that the event could go ahead, in keeping with Public Health guidelines and keeping our community safe.

The event, which has been organised by Bayside School, Westside School and the Gibraltar College with support from the Department of Education, will run on a virtual platform from 14:00 to 20:00. The virtual platform will allow attendees and exhibitors to interact via chat, audio and video as well as provide exhibitors an opportunity to share material with attendees in a number of multimedia formats. The organising team and exhibitors have been hard at work for a number of months and are looking forward to sharing the final product with our students.

The Careers Fair offers students an opportunity to obtain careers advice from a wide range of professionals in various fields of employment. Over 40 different organisations will be in attendance at the event, with representatives from the different sectors of business in Gibraltar confirming their participation. In addition there will be representatives of various Government Departments and Authorities, Essential Services and Higher Education Establishments.

Additionally, over the course of the morning on the same day, via the same virtual platform, students in Year 12 will participate in talks which will support their University application process. These talks are kindly sponsored by the Kusuma Trust and play an important role in the support provided to those students wishing to apply to further education establishments.

Running the event over a virtual platform will have one significant benefit to our community over the traditional setup. This Careers Fair will be the most environmentally friendly fair which has been organised by the team. The environmental impact of printing promotional materials and the travel to and from the event, particularly for those exhibitors coming from abroad is eliminated by running the event on a virtual platform. This can only be a good thing as we strive for a greener Gibraltar.

For the first time ever the Careers Fair will also be open to undergraduate and postgraduate students who are in receipt of a Gibraltar Government Scholarship. Students from Bayside School, Westside School, The Gibraltar College, Prior Park, Gibraltar Girls High School,Gibraltar Boys’ Secondary School and HMGoG Scholarship holders will be able to register for the event online at www.education.gov.gi

'We hope the Fair will help give many young people in the community the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and understanding of a wide variety of professions and industries and help them in their own individual career journey.'

Minister for Education John Cortes commented, “This year’s virtual careers fair, while very different to those we’ve held in the past, provides a great opportunity for our young people to explore the opportunities available to them, which increase year by year. We are very grateful to all those, both in the private and public sector, who are supporting this worthwhile event."