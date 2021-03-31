2021 Gibraltar Spring Festival Logo Winners

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, have announced the winner for this year’s Spring Festival Logo competition.

The First Prize and winning entry was awarded to Emma Duarte. The winning entry will receive a cash prize of £500, with the logo displayed in all printed and marketing material produced under the 2021 Spring Festival umbrella.

With 141 entries and the high standards received, the panel decided to grant a further 9 highly commended awards as follows:

• Jaakko Tikkanen Adult Entry

• Darion Figueredo Adult Entry

• Natasha Cottrell Adult Entry

• Caroline Buttigieg Adult Entry

• Yasser Haberland Westside Comprehensive School

• Alicia Capurro Westside Comprehensive School

• Jacelynn Lane Bayside Comprehensive School

• Beau Lily Reyes St Bernard's Middle School

• Lily Jade Sawyer-Viner St Bernard's Middle School

The recipients will receive their prizes after Easter in a prize giving ceremony to be held at City Hall.

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants and all the educational establishments and their teachers for their participation.