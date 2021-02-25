World Book Day 2021

World Book Day will this year be celebrated and marked by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, with several initiatives and online offerings.

Due to the latest restrictions, GCS are unable to offer their traditional event based at the John Mackintosh Hall, but are still able to share and promote the love of literature, books and reading.

In this way, they will be releasing a series of recorded and written book reviews on social media, featuring a cross section of the community and local personalities. These will be published on the John Mackintosh Hall Library and GCS Facebook pages, starting on Saturday 27th February and running for over a week.

Book reviews written by a selection of young people will also be published in the Gibraltar Chronicle during this time. Radio Gibraltar will also be collaborating by featuring interviews with a selection of authors on their Breakfast Show every morning. An informal written ‘Meet the Author’ segment will also run on these dates online, where members of the public can learn about local authors, what inspired them to write, what their favourite book is, and what anecdote or quote resonates with them.

GCS is also bringing the public a story telling session with a difference. 'We have engaged a variety of people, young and not so young, to select short extracts of some of their favourite children’s stories which we have pieced together to present a one-of-a-kind adventure. This will be released on social media on World Book Day itself, Thursday 4th March. As part of our drive to make books accessible and stimulate an interest in reading we will be working with Families in Need. We will be supporting young people with the books required to assist them with their studies and gifting younger children some storybooks so they can take pleasure in reading.'

A competition for children will run on the JMH Library Facebook page with the closing date and a selection of winners announced on the on 2nd March. To be in with a chance to win a book all you need to do is submit a photo of yourself and your child/ children, with their favourite book and post it on the page. We will also be launching the John Mackintosh Hall Library Instagram page, so users can follow us and keep up to date with all the latest news about the Library.

Commenting on the event the Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof. John Cortes said “Books play such an important part in our lives, from a very early age. The way that the team at GCS has designed this celebration of World Book Day will encourage youngsters in particular to engage with books and with authors, and so get drawn into the limitless world of literature. We will this year be celebrating books and authors, particularly Gibraltar’s rapidly growing literature. I’m really looking forward to all that we have in store for the coming year."