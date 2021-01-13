Culture TV

In September 2020, Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, launched Culture TV. The portal is going from strength to strength with ever increasing views and popularity.

This not only stems from views by the local community, but it spreads far and wide from Hong Kong, Australia, United States of America and throughout Europe. GCS have said they are delighted that Culture TV is reaching a global audience showcasing Gibraltar’s cultural heritage.

CultureTV has had nearly 9,000 views up until end of December 2020, and now with the Cultural Online Programming for January, GCS are certain these numbers will positively increase. The various programmes ranging from performances, shows and educational initiatives are scheduled throughout January, Monday to Friday between 10am to 6pm.

GCS encourages everyone who has not viewed the portal or wishes to follow the online programming to tune in and support the local cultural scene on www.culturetv.gi/online

GCS continues to encourage all cultural organisation and entities, or individuals who may have material, to submit footage of their events, shows and performances, held in local cultural venues. Entities wishing to submit footage must ensure the recordings submitted are free from copyright restrictions. Event footage can be sent via online video file sharing platforms by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented: “Culturetv.gi provides an incredible archive of Gibraltar live performances. It is entertaining and fun to watch and brings back fond memories to many of us in the world of the performing arts. I thoroughly recommend it - it is great and uplifting during these sad and trying times.”

For further information, please contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.