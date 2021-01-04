GHA Appeals to Public: Please use A&E, 111 and GP Services Responsibly

The pressure on the GHA to cope with the number of COVID-19 positive patients in our community is unprecedented and is stretching the capacity of the Accident and Emergency department and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service to critical levels.

The GHA are urging the public to help them be there for the patients who need it the most. You can help to save lives by accessing A&E and ringing for an ambulance appropriately.

For life-threatening emergencies – call 190 for an ambulance.

The A&E department deals with genuine life-threatening emergencies, such as:

• loss of consciousness

• acute confused state and fits that are not stopping

• chest pain

• breathing difficulties

• severe bleeding that cannot be stopped

• severe allergic reactions

• severe burns or scalds

• stroke

• major trauma such as a road traffic accident

Minor injuries can be treated in the Primary Care Centre. For help from a GP, call the Primary Care Centre on 20052441.

For urgent 24/7 medical help, call 111. A fully trained medical advisor will ask questions about your symptoms so you get the help you need. Depending on the situation you will:

• find out what local service can help you

• be connected to a nurse, emergency dentist, pharmacist or GP

• get a face-to-face appointment if you need one

• be given advice if you need to go to A&E

• be told how to get any medicine you need

• get self-care advice

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Our GHA services are under overwhelming demand at the moment and it is vitally important that we all make the best, most efficient use of them that we can. Please, help us to get you the treatment you need and protect our resources for those that need them the most. Keep yourselves and your loved ones safe by staying at home. If you need advice or are unsure what to do, call 111 at any time of day or night. Please only call 190 for an ambulance or attend A&E in a genuine life-threatening emergency. It could save the life of someone you love.’