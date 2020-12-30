Contact Tracing Bureau will SMS Message for Positive Results

Given the unprecedented number of positive cases, in order to safeguard public safety, the Contact Tracing Bureau will as from today be communicating positive results via an SMS message.

This will enable prompt notification and will ensure there is no delay in communicating the result and as such will enable positive cases to self-isolate as soon as possible.

All those taking a COVID test are strongly advised to register a mobile number to receive results via SMS and to isolate until receipt of result.

You should watch out for your result via SMS which will usually be sent within 24 hours of test. You will receive a follow up call from the CTB staff within 24 hours of the SMS result.

The public are also reminded that they are encouraged to install the BEAT COVID app on the their mobiles.