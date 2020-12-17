Govt Urges Public to Protect Themselves Following Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Government is strongly urging the public to continue to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. This advice comes in the light of the increase in the number of cases in Gibraltar that have been recorded this week.

There were a total of 37 active cases in Gibraltar on Sunday and today Thursday that total has reached 94. The virus spreads when people are in close proximity and do not follow the rules. The figures normally reflect an event that took place 10-14 days earlier. Government said that although it is very difficult to pin-point a specific cause, it will be recalled that Main Street was particularly packed with shoppers on Black Friday.

'It is important to be aware that this increase follows the trend in many European countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain. Indeed, national lockdowns have been announced in Germany and the Netherlands and London has moved up to tier 3, which is the highest on the scale for England.'

The United Kingdom has recorded 25,161 new cases and 612 deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain has recorded 6196 new cases in that time and the neighbouring region of Andalucia has reported 348 new cases. There are 57 active cases in La Linea, 154 in Algeciras and 26 in San Roque, with a total of 258 in the Campo area.

In the last 24 hours, Morocco has recorded 3351 new cases and 38 deaths. The northern region Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima has reported 337 new cases and 2 deaths.

In the face of this situation, the Government urge prudence and caution in the days ahead particularly during the festive period. 'It is important that everyone should wear masks as necessary, that we all maintain a rigorous hand-washing routine and that we practice social distancing. It is all the more essential that we take extra steps to protect those who are vulnerable and who are elderly. In Gibraltar, it is a requirement to restrict gatherings to sixteen persons, even if this is in a private residence, and restaurants are obliged by law to limit tables to a maximum of eight clients.'

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should telephone 111.