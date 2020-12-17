Skate Park Collaboration

The Gibraltar Youth Service, in collaboration with the GSLA, RGP and Skateboard Association have given our local skate park a new lease of life.

The community project has seen the skate park transformed into a bright and enjoyable space for skateboarding sports to take place.

The project enlisted the expertise of graffiti artist, Barry Gaduzo to work alongside the local skaters to design the artwork on the surrounding walls. The concrete pillars divide each wall and the values chosen by the users of the skate park are represented on each wall giving the skate park a strong identity.

The Hon. Minister Linares took time from his busy schedule to see the completed project and the users of the park were able to show off their skills and talents on the ramps.

The skate park now offers a friendly environment and the Skateboard Association has grown in popularity with more people getting involved in the sport. The positive impact on the growth and character is not to be underestimated. It is very physical and offers an array of benefits including co-ordination, stress relief, discipline and patience.

If you would like further information on the sport and the opening times of the skate park please email Nathan Yome at the Skateboard Association This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you are a young person and would like to get involved in the Youth Service projects please visit www.youth.gi, follow on twitter or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 200 78637.