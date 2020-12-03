Plater Youth Club Coasteering Activity with In2 Adventures

Last weekend a group of ten young people from Plater Youth Club took part in a fun-packed local adventure by embarking on In2 Adventures’ new coasteering activity at Sandy Bay.

The young people took on a number of challenging activities throughout the coasteering course. A variety of techniques were used, including zip lining, scrambling, climbing, jumping, abseiling and swimming. The session formed part of the Youth Service’s endeavour to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle through fun-based and environmentally-friendly activities.

Some of the activities were challenging, however, the group of young people overcame their fears and supported each other and bonded throughout in a great team building experience.

The Youth Service would like to remind the public that they continue to operate with a maximum of 16 people per club session (including staff) and by appointment only as per Covid regulations. For further information about Plater Youth Club, please contact Jamie Napoli at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 54062030.

For general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please check www.youth.gi or contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637.