Product Recall

The public is advised of the ongoing recall of the following product:

Brand: Aptamil

Product: Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ Months

Best Before End Date: 07 July 2021

Size: 200g Packet

Nutricia have decided to recall this batch of Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ Months (200g) because some packs have been found to contain small pieces of the blue plastic material used to make the packaging. The blue plastic is clearly visible in contrast to the cereal. This recall is specific to the batch of Best Before End Date 07.07.21, no other batches are affected.

The recall does not affect any other products from their brand. Importers have been notified and sellers contacted who should have already removed the affected product from sale which will subsequently be destroyed. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products in Gibraltar.

Consumer advice:

Do not eat this product. Instead:

• Check if you have bought the affected product with the identified best before date of the Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ Months

• Return the product(s) to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Environmental Agency on Tel 20070620 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.