Literature Week Programme of Events

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be organising Literature Week from the 9th to 13th November 2020.

Forming part of this exciting and varied programme are book reviews in the Gibraltar Chronicle, interviews on Radio Gibraltar, school lectures, online book reviews and a special online ‘An Audience With...’ event. Online book reviews will feature on GCS and John Mackintosh Hall Library Facebook pages, and ‘An Audience With...’ will be live streamed on GCS’ social media platforms.

The school lectures, arranged through the Department of Education, will be delivered by local authors, playwrights and poets.

Online book reviews will feature literature enthusiasts who wish to share their love of reading with others and recommend their latest or favourite reads.

The programme for the Gibraltar Chronicle reviews, Radio Gibraltar interviews and ‘An Audience With’ is as follows:

Monday 9th November 2020

Introductory article in the Gibraltar Chronicle by The Minster for Culture, The Hon Prof Dr John Cortes MP

8:15am – Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with GCS’ Head of Development Davina Barbara looking ahead to Literature Week and the events and features on offer.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Gibraltar National Archivist Antony Pitaluga and artist Ambrose Avellano, interviewed by Gino Sanguinetti, looking ahead to their new publication ‘Still Dancing under the Shadows’.

7:15pm – ‘An Audience With’ Professor Clive Finlayson and Dr Geraldine Finlayson, interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas, on their various publications and the implications of Covid on excavations and research.

Tuesday 10th November 2020

Book review in the Gibraltar Chronicle by GBC News Editor Christine Vasquez.

8:15am – Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with Giselle Green talking about her fiction book ‘The Girl you Forgot’.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Mark Montovio interviewed in the Spanish language by Sonia Golt on his publication ‘Notas de amor... con fe venezolana’.

7:15pm – ‘An Audience With’ Alice Mascarenhas interviewed by Davina Barbara on the book ‘Alice’s Table’ documenting interesting personalities, their jobs, roles and hobbies.

Wednesday 11th November 2020

Book review in the Gibraltar Chronicle featuring Chris Tavares of the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

8:15am – Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with Janine Galliano discussing her work of fiction, a thriller titled ‘The Inheritance’.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Humbert Hernandez on the various publications he has written in both English and Spanish.

3pm – ‘An Audience With’ Dr Joseph Garcia, interviewed by Clive Golt, on his book ‘Gibraltar: The Making of a People’, and a collection of 3 books published by Government on important historical anniversaries.

7:15pm – ‘An Audience With’ Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera, Paulette Finlayson and Gino Sanguinetti who will converse about Mario Finlayson’s book ‘A Lifetime in Art’, and Mario the friend, father and artist.

Thursday 12th November 2020

Book review in the Gibraltar Chronicle featuring Parasol Librarian Caroline Moss-Gibbons.

8:15am - Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with author Mark Sanchez.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Richard Garcia who will focus on his publications and research on different aspects of Gibraltar’s social history.

7:15pm – ‘An Audience With’ Dr Sam Benady and Sarah Devincenzi, interviewed by Conchita Triay, on their book ‘A Pictorial History of Gibraltar: The first 200 million years!’

Friday 13th November 2020

Book review in the Gibraltar Chronicle featuring Chronicle Editor Brian Reyes.

8:15am – Radio Gibraltar’s Breakfast Show interview with Judith Marsh on her book ‘Lockdown on the Rock’ containing recipes from family and friends in Gibraltar and around the world.

11am – ‘An Audience With’ Stephen Hermida, Mark Randall and Joe Celecia. Interviewed by Davina Barbara, they will discuss on their book ‘Himalaya’ based on their treks in Nepal and Everest.

7:15pm - ‘An Audience With’ Roy Clinton, interviewed by Alice Mascarenhas, on his publication ‘Eliott’s Gold’, a story about war, money and politics.