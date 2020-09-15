Customer Care Training for Frontline GHA Staff Commencing with the PCC

Following last week’s visit to the Primary Care Centre, the Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP has arranged for all frontline GHA staff to undertake Customer Care training to support and assist them in handling calls and some of the difficult situations in which they find themselves.

The training will be tailored to the needs of the Primary Care Centre and the training scenarios will be based on the types of situations which are regularly experienced on GHA premises.

Minister Sacramento said, ‘I am aware that our frontline GHA teams are frequently confronted with tricky problems to deal with; I am also mindful of complaints that can arise in stressful situations when someone is not feeling well. It is vital that we provide our teams with the skills and the experience to handle these problems as effectively as possible. The aim of this training is in no way to criticise our staff but rather to provide maximum support for our staff. The planning for this bespoke training has already commenced and familiarisation meetings have taken place last week to understand the relevant issues so that the training can start as soon as possible. The PCC is currently being prioritised, but it is the intention that this training be rolled out for all GHA frontline staff."