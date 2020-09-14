Unequivocal UK Support for the Rock on National Day

Government has said it would like to highlight the extensive political support received by UK Leaders this National Day, despite this year's differences.

For the first time in Gibraltar’s history, all four UK leaders sent video messages, including Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster and Wales’ First Minister, Mark Drakeford, wishing the Rock a happy National Day.

In a video message from Number 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson stated: “The past few months have been difficult for all of us and it’s sadly clear that this awful virus is not yet done with us or with Gibraltar so far.

“We’ve been working with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who’s done an absolutely stellar job this year to make sure you have the medical supplies you need to keep your people healthy and the financial security you need to keep your economy running”.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon was also steadfast in her support to Gibraltar: “I can assure you that, as we face the challenges of the months ahead, Scotland will continue to work in that spirit of cooperation and internationalism.

“I know that Scotland and Gibraltar will continue to enjoy a close friendship in the future and I hope that, despite the circumstances, you all have an enjoyable and safe Gibraltar National Day.”

For his part, the Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford, said: “We look forward again this year to welcoming students from Gibraltar who come to study here in Wales at our national universities. On behalf of all the people of Wales, I send the warmest greetings on Gibraltar National Day.”

The First Minister of Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster added: “It’s clear to me that we share the same strength of character power by resilience, energy and determination.”

“Let me wish your Chief Minister, and friend Fabian, and indeed all of you and the most beautiful part of the world, a very safe and happy Gibraltar National Day. I look forward to being with you again very soon.

The First Secretary of State, Dominic Raab, also emphasised the UK’s undisputed support for Gibraltarians on a message posted to social media: “On Gibraltar National Day, I want to reiterate the UK’s support for Gibraltar and its people. Today the Gibraltar flag flies over the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as we celebrate your proud history and place in the UK family”.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, expressed his gratitude towards the messages of support received, adding: “Despite the challenges and the very different way we have had to celebrate this year, it is the first time all UK leaders have taken the time to remember Gibraltar on our special day. This shows how we are undoubtedly part of the British Family of Nations. As we navigate our departure from the EU in the coming months, it is extremely reassuring to know that we have the genuine support of our UK counterparts every step of the way”.