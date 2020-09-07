Government Doubles Number of School Buses

The Government has said it is aware of the increase in traffic this morning on Queensway and has engaged a consultant to review the impact of a closed Line Wall Road on Mondays throughout the month of September.

Following this exercise, the Government will then be making a decision, based on the evidence, of the final traffic arrangements on Line Wall Road.

Today has been the first Monday where children have been attending schools. In order to meet demand, Govt has confirmed that the number of school buses available will be doubled as from next Monday 14th September.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said; "The Government is delighted that there has been an increased demand for school buses. The Government is constantly reviewing these services and already has plans in place to double the amount of school buses available during peak times.”