Positive COVID-19 Cases at St Bernard's Lower Primary School

Two positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified within St Bernard's Lower Primary School.

The individuals were last in school on Friday and are both in the Year 2 social group bubble.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Department of Education and school staff. The Contact Tracing Bureau has been in contact with those staff members and all parents of children who have been deemed as close contacts, informing them of the requirement to self-isolate up to and including next Monday 14th September.

Only individuals who are deemed to have been in close contact with the positive cases have been instructed to self isolate. Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Parents of children who attend St Bernard's Lower Primary school are advised to send their children to school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school's Head teacher.