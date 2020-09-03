Government Supports Launch of Business Plan for Main Street Business Improvement District

The Minister for Business has today delivered an address at the official launch of the Business Plan for the Main Street Business Improvement District (BID).

'The BID is an exciting project which will encourage local businesses to enhance their trading services and improve the general product for customers.'

The Government says it is financially committed to supporting this project on a pound for pound basis.

The Minister for Business, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said; “Coming from Main Street myself, I am very excited to be the Minister leading on this magnificent project. I would like to reassure everyone that the Government fully supports the Main Street BID, especially during these tough times. It was this Government that introduced the BEAT COVID measures, it was this Government that reduced rates and it was this Government that introduced life saving measures for businesses. We are very proud of that and we will continue to support businesses, who, at the end of the day are the backbone of our economy.”