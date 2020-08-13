Cultural Awards – Nominees Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the nominees for the 2020 Cultural Awards. The Awards are aimed at celebrating the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

These awards will recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement supporting the community’s cultural development.

The nomination process closed on the 10th July 2020, with a Cultural Awards Board, comprised of The Hon. Peter Montegriffo QC, Alice Mascarenhas MBE GMD, Peter Canessa, Keri Scott, Yvette Zarb and Seamus Byrne, considering all nominations and thereafter, deciding on a final shortlist in each category. The shortlist is based on performances, events and works produced from 1st July 2019 to 30th June 2020.

In September 2020, GCS Cultural Development Unit will open the nominations to public voting, with the support of Gibtelecom, who will be providing the telephone numbers. The general public is encouraged to vote for their preferred nominees. The calls will raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

The final shortlist is as follows (in alphabetical order):

JUNIOR (Under 15’s)

1. ADITYA DHANWANI – Gibraltar Young Musician of the Year and contribution to GAMPA’s online offering during lockdown.

2. ANGELIKA JANE BOSCO – Autumn Poetry Competition and Covid Short Story Competition Winner.

3. JAKE TORRES – Produced the ‘Corona Travel’ book with illustrations, which was published and promoted online.

4. NATHAN VILLALBA – Best Male Dancer at the 2020 Gibraltar International Dance Festival and Bronze medalist at the 2019 Dance World Cup.

YOUTH (Under 25’s)

1. AMY WINK – Best Female Dance at the 2020 Gibraltar International Dance Festival, Silver medalist at the 2019 Dance World Cup and recipient of three international dance scholarships in Paris and Madrid respectively.

2. CARMEN ANDERSON – Online blog interviewing a selection of cultural professionals, contribution to the 2020 Drama Festival both on and off stage and contribution to other literary events and competitions.

3. GIBRALTAR YOUTH SERVICE – ‘Find Your Brave’ Self-Portrait Exhibition raising awareness for mental health.

SENIOR (Over 25’s)

1. BEATRICE GARCIA – Solo art exhibitions in London and Gibraltar, creating a portrait of Viv Anderson, and her artistic contribution online during Covid including ‘The Art Club’ and ‘How to Draw’.

2. GIBRALTAR POETRY ANTHOLOGY – Publication of ‘The Anthology of Contemporary Gibraltar Poets’ book and contribution and promotion of literature both locally and abroad.

3. MARIBEL MATTHEWS – Recipient of the New York ‘Artivism Award’ for environmental awareness through her art, also received the international ‘Michelangelo Award’ in Rome for artistic talent.

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROJECT

1. BAYSIDE COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL – Headmasters Portrait Exhibition depicting the 10 head teachers in the school’s 48 year history. An exemplary project for a new school building.

2. GIBRALTAR YOUTH SERVICE – ‘Find Your Brave’ Self-Portrait Exhibition supporting mental health and in particular creating awareness during mental health week for children.

3. JM MEMORIAL FOUNDATION – leading two major educational projects. A cultural exchange with Morocco including an art exhibition, workshops and a music video. The Victor Quintanilla ‘Cosmos’ sculpture exhibition at GEMA Gallery, featuring metal and recycled materials.

There will be four extra awards; the CULTURAL AMBASSADOR AWARD, the SPECIAL COVID AWARD, the GCS AWARD FOR EXTRAORDINARY ACHIEVEMENT and the MINISTRY OF CULTURE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD.

These four awards have already been decided by the Board and will be announced at the awards ceremony together with the rest of the winners in each category. The Awards ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at the Sunborn Hotel.