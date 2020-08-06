Govt Advise Young People to Protect their Families from COVID-19

The World Health Organisation has advised that the demographic of people who are becoming infected with COVID-19 is younger than it was before. This has come about as a result of an increase in socialising particularly during the summer months in this part of the world.

It is important to note that this trend is clearly present in Spain, where young people make up an ever increasing proportion of infections.

The Government therefore wishes to stress to everyone that they should take extra care when socialising, particularly when socialising in Spain as the threat from the pandemic is still with us. 'It is essential to adhere to the rules in Gibraltar and the rules in Spain, depending where you are, and to bear in mind that such rules are not the same.'

In Gibraltar, gatherings of more than 20 persons remain illegal and restaurants cannot accommodate more than 10 persons in one table. A safe distance of 2 metres should be maintained and masks should be worn indoors where such social distancing is not possible.

The evidence from the Campo and the Costa clearly suggests that the virus is being spread at parties, barbecues, family gatherings and, especially, in nightclubs. Only this week, one of Marbella’s top nightclubs was closed down by the authorities after several of its staff tested positive.

On this evidence, it seems to be a younger demographic who are passing the virus from one to another so the message for our young people is clearly that parties are active breeding grounds for Covid-19.

'There is a serious risk that a youngster at a party can pick up the virus and then return home and infect others, including parents or grandparents. This can cause a serious illness or even death to themselves or their loved ones.'

The Government wishes to stress to everyone, but particularly to our young people, that they should take great care when socialising, both here in Spain.

'It is more important than ever to obey the law and to stick to the rules.'