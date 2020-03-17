Public Information Numbers

A COVID-19 Public Information Call Centre has been established, based at No 6 Convent Place, and will take all queries regarding COVID-19 that are not medical in nature.

Those who are in self-isolation or who are over 70 and require assistance should also request it here.

The phone line will be answered 24 hours a day.

· If you have a non-medical question related to COVID-19 please call 200 41818

· If you are in self-isolation or over 70 and require assistance, please call 200 41818

If you develop a cough, fever, cough, shortness of breath, nasal congestion or a runny nose, please call 111 immediately