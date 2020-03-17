Further Information on Closed Public Counters

Measures to increase social distancing and delay the spread of COVID-19, in line with the advice provided by Public Health professionals, are being adopted throughout Government. Nonetheless, services to the public will continue.

The Income Tax Office

Public counters at the Income Tax Office will be closed with immediate effect until further notice. An information leaflet with full details is available in both English https://bit.ly/2TSJAg8 and Spanish https://bit.ly/2xAwTOb

Cultural Events and the John Mackintosh Hall Library

Gibraltar Cultural Services can confirm that the John Mackintosh Hall Public Library will remain closed with immediate effect and until further notice. Additionally, all cultural community use as well as private events in all Cultural Facilities and Venues are being postponed for the next two weeks. All cultural events are under review on a case by case basis and are being reviewed on a daily basis. GCS, on behalf of the Government has already recommended to all cultural teams travelling to international competitions abroad in April and May 2020 to postpone their participation and do not travel.

For further information do not hesitate to contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has closed its information offices until further notice. The Gibraltar Cruise Terminal and The Midtown Coach Park are also closed. Should anyone require information from the Tourist Board they can do so via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via direct message on the Visit Gibraltar social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Brexit Information Office to close

The present Brexit Information Office in Main Street will be closed and its functions transferred elsewhere. The office opened in the summer of 2019 at a time when Gibraltar faced a no-deal departure from the European Union on 31 October.

In that time, it has received hundreds of queries from members of the public resident in both Gibraltar and in Spain. This peaked at some eighty queries a day at that time. However, since the agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union secured the orderly departure of Gibraltar, the number of queries has dropped dramatically, sometimes to only one a day and on other occasions none at all.

Given this situation, the Government has decided to make better use of the premises and to the redeploy the staff involved. It goes without saying that this policy will be reviewed if the situation were to change. The Government says it continues to provide detailed information on our departure from the EU on the Brexit section of the Government website www.gibraltar.gov.gi

Further information will be available from the respective Government department to which a query relates or by email from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.