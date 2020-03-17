Department of Social Security - Covid-19

The Department of Social Security advises the public that as part of HM Government’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak arrangements for Social Assistance payments due this Thursday 19th March 2020 will be paid on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th March 2020 in a scheduled manner and in a controlled way.

The Department would like to thank those claimants who have already provided their bank details. However, they would like to make the claimants aware that this week’s Social Assistance payments will be made in cash, and the next Social Assistance payment, due on the 2nd April 2020 will be transferred to the bank account they have provided.

Claimants are advised to check the table below for their respective time slot:

Claimants who are in employment and who are in receipt of Social Assistance Weekly Top ups are advised to attend on Friday as normal, given the relatively small number of people required to attend our cashiers.

The public is advised that the counters will shortly be permanently closed and therefore alternative arrangements to payment in person must be made immediately. Anyone who has not yet provided the DSS with their bank details, or in the event that they do not hold a bank account, that of a close relative or friend with a bank account as an interim measure, to urgently provide those details via the bank forms attached or which can be downloaded from:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/bank-form.pdf

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/documents/social-security/third-party-form.pdf

In the case of individuals who do not possess a bank account, they are encouraged to arrange to open one. Government is liaising with banks asking them to assist in expediting the process for those who are eligible.

Please advise the department on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20048472 / 20048479 if you do not have an existing bank account and are unable to open one.

You can help reduce the spread of the virus by keeping to the time slots scheduled above and by respecting a 1 metre gap from other people whilst queuing at our counters.

The public is reminded that everyone over the age of 70 must stay at home. Family members are encouraged to collect the forms and make alternative arrangements for their loved ones. Anyone over the age of 70 who does not have family support and requires assistance are to register with the DSS so that alternative arrangements can be made.

The Government says it is mindful that many elderly people use this service and will therefore ensure that no one is left behind.

Reminder:

For any advice related to Covid-19 please call the helpline on telephone number 111 or consult the GHA on www.wuhan.gi