Changes to Primary Care Centre and Children’s Health Centre Clinics - COVID-19 Outbreak Prevention Measures

The PCC is working hard to ensure that patients and staff are protected from possibly contracting COVID-19; as such they are endeavouring to provide some face to face services by telephone instead, and by using the support of agencies outside the PCC such as Pharmacies.

These changes are designed to reduce the need for patients to attend the PCC or CHC in person, while maintaining access to medical services.

GP Appointments will be bookable as follows:

• On the day from 8:15am by calling 200 52441 preferentially;

• By attending the PCC in person (If doing so please read the notice outside the PCC carefully and if relevant, act accordingly).

• PLEASE NOTE IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO BOOK ADVANCED APPOINTMENTS VIA THE MyGHA AUTOMATED TELEPHONE SERVICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Patients will be offered the opportunity to have a telephone, rather than a face to face consultation, with a GP. The GP will call the patients at the time of the appointment if this option is accepted.

Prescriptions, if required, will be dispensed and collectable directly from the pharmacy of the patient’s choice. The GP will arrange this.

Emergency clinics will continue to operate as normal.

As from 12th March 2020 the evening clinics will NOT be operated on a walk-in basis, instead the doctor will be available for a telephone consultation only and can be reached on 2000 7908.

Patients are urged to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions to avoid running out.

Repeat prescriptions can be requested from the Prescription Advisory Unit via telephone on 2000 7909 or via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

These will then be available to be dispensed and collected directly at your pharmacy. If requesting by email, please include your contact telephone number and the name of your preferred pharmacy.

Clinics will be run to the following schedule:

Monday - Friday

8am – 4:30pm

See and Treat and Emergency Clinics will continue to operate as normal.

Evening clinics 5pm - 7pm for telephone consultations only.

Saturdays

Emergency Clinic only 9am-11am 5pm-6pm

Sundays and bank holidays

Emergency Clinic only 10am-11am

5pm-6pm

Dental Clinics

All routine dental appointments will be stopped as from Monday 16 March 2020.

Patients will be contacted with an alternative date and time for their appointment once routine services are resumed.

Emergency dental clinics will be run from the CHC and bookable as follows:

• On the day Monday to Friday from 8:30am – 4pm by calling 2000 7809 and 2000 7962;

• Weekends and Bank Holidays from 9am – 10am by calling 2000 7809 and 2000 7962. Emergency dental appointments will ONLY be available by telephone booking.

REMINDER

For any advice related to COVID-19 please call the helpline on telephone number 111, or consult the website www.wuhan.gi