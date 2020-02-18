GBC Sports Awards Nominees 2019

GBC has announced the list of nominees for this year's edition of the GBC Sports Awards to be held at Grand Battery House on Tuesday 24th March 2020.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on GBC Television, and celebrates sporting excellence and achievement throughout 2019.

The GBC Sports team has again requested feedback from local sporting associations to assist in finalising shortlists across four main categories. As always, the response has been excellent. The categories are as follows:

- GBC Junior Team of the Year

- GBC Senior Team of the Year

- GBC Junior Individual of the Year

- GBC Senior Individual of the Year

The general public are invited to vote for their preferred nominees via designated premium line telephone numbers kindly issued by Gibtelecom. The telephone vote will account for 50% of the total result in each category, with the remaining 50% determined by a panel of local sports journalists and experts. A special points system will be used to establish the winner of each category; in the event of a tie, the highest placed nominee in the PANEL vote will be declared the winner.

Here is the full list of nominees, including their achievements and corresponding premium line numbers.

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL

8942 – AMANDA CARRERAS

8943 – STEPHEN BORGE

8944 – JESSY FRANCO

8945 – DEREK BARBARA

8946 – NICKY CORREA

8947 – CHRIS WALKER

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL

8948 – MAIREAD SHERIFF

8949 – JUSTIN HEWITT

8950 – SEBASTIAN DESOIZA

8951 – LILI MURPHY

SENIOR TEAM

8953 – GIBRALTAR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM

8954 – NATIONAL NETBALL TEAM

8955 – MEN’S NATIONAL HOCKEY TEAM

8956 – GIBRALTAR PISTOL PAIR IPSC OPEN DIV IG

8957 - GIBRALTAR MEN’S SQUASH PAIR IG

JUNIOR TEAM

8958 – GASA JUNIOR NATIONAL TEAM

8959 – GIBRALTAR RIFLE PAIR IG

8960 – GIB GEMS RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

8961 – NETBALL U17 NATIONAL SQUAD

8962 – GIBRALTAR JUNIOR DARTS TEAM

Voting lines are now open and will remain open until midnight on Friday 13th March. Calls will cost 50 pence each, with all proceeds being donated to the GBC Open Day fund. Mobile surcharges apply. These Premium lines are courtesy of Gibtelecom.

As in other years, a special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented. The recipient of this award will be decided exclusively by the panel and be revealed as part of the awards ceremony.

A spokesperson for the GBC Sports Awards said: 'We are extremely excited about the prospect of bringing Gibraltar's sportspeople together to celebrate another excellent year for local sport. GBC would like to congratulate all the nominees on being shortlisted, and hope the public will continue to vote in large numbers as they always have".

The GBC Sports Awards Panel, comprises of GBC Sports Co-ordinator John Shephard Jnr, and GBC Sports Reporters Robin Sheppard-Capurro, Melanie Guiliano and Davie Wilson, the Gibraltar Chronicle’s Stephen Ignacio, the President of the Gibraltar Island Games Association Linda Alvarez, GibSport’s Tyronne Avellano, and the CEO of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority; Reagan Lima.