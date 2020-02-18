Multi-Agency Exercise to Test Coronavirus Preparedness

A multi-agency exercise is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 19th February. This will test Gibraltar’s preparedness for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is purely for planning and readiness purposes and there will be no disruption to the public.

The exercise will involve table-top strategic co-ordination, as well as a practice patient transfer to an isolation facility at the hospital via Ambulance. Any increase in blue-light activity should not be a cause of public concern.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Gibraltar to date. The Government says it is erring on the side of caution and is ensuring that all necessary precautions are being taken under the advice of Public Health professionals.