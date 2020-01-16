Community Access to Secondary Schools

The Department of Education will shortly be providing community use access to the new facilities at the two new secondary schools.

As from next week, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority will be able to provide allocations to various facilities within the schools to sporting associations. These facilities include the two multi-sport gymnasiums at Bayside and Westside School.

The astroturf pitches located on the rooftops of each school will be made available to the GSLA to provide allocations to teams in the under 12 age category and below, as part of their community use programme.

Parents of children attending a community use allocation at the new secondary schools will be asked to drop off their children outside of the school at the start of their allocation and collect them from outside of the school once the allocation ends. Coaches will escort children into the allocation venue at the start of their allocation and dismiss children from the venue at the end of the allocation.

The Gibraltar Netball Campions will be the first sporting team to benefit from the new community use arrangements. They will be running their Senior Netball camp at the new gymnasiums from 17th to 19th January.