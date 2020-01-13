Update on Travel Visas for Those Intending to Travel to India

Holders of Gibraltar issued passports who intend to apply for a visa to visit India should not use the e-visa system.

Officials from Gibraltar House in London continue to work with the India House and with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to seek ways in which India’s e-visa system can be made available to applicants with Gibraltar passports.

However, for the immediate future, the previous visa application system should continue to be used: Gibraltar passport-holders should not apply for e-visas.