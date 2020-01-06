Camp Bay Works

As part of the Government’s beaches programme for 2020, extensive refurbishment works have commenced at the existing Camp Bay toilet and changing room facilities.

These will result in much needed improved facilities with extra toilet and shower availability to face the ever increasing usage of this popular beach and recreational area. Full temporary facilities have been provided while works are undergoing.

Further to this, general works with the idea of providing an adequate surface drainage system along the main promenade are currently being carried out.

All works will be completed well in time for the 2020 Official Bathing Season.