New Year's Eve Celebrations

The Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the programme of events for this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

The entertainment, organised by Axle Media, will be provided from 10.30pm on 31 December to 3am on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

The programme of events is as follows:

10.30pm - Jetstream

Midnight - Spectacular Fireworks Display

12.10am - The Legal Aliens

2:00am - No Limits Entertainment