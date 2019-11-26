Deputy Chief Minister Briefs Students from Granada

A group of students of territorial management from Granada were briefed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on the constitution, the internal administration and the Government of Gibraltar.

The talk covered historical aspects of the development of Gibraltar and the areas of self-government which were exercised locally in relation to the United Kingdom and the European Union. Dr Garcia explained that Gibraltar enjoyed greater self-government than any region of Europe. There was also a reflection on the potential impact of Brexit on both sides of the border, given that 15,000 persons live in Spain and work in Gibraltar and the fact that Gibraltar imports 1.5 billion euros a year in goods and materials from Spain.