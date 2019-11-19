Ministry of Equality Deliver Presentations to Mark International Men’s Day 2019

To mark International Men's Day, the Ministry of Equality is set to deliver a number of presentations at all local primary schools during the course of this week and next week.

The presentations aim to challenge gender stereotypes, with a focus on gender and professions, and to promote the idea that gender is not a barrier to their individual aspirations.

Challenging gender stereotypes plays a crucial role in ensuring that girls and boys have equal access to a range of opportunities and that they can develop their full potential academically and in the workplace. Ensuring that there is a balanced representation of men and women in different fields and professions is also vital in order to promote a fair and inclusive society.

Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento, MP, said, “Like their female counterparts, boys and men face a number of challenges, many of which stem as a result of entrenched gender stereotypes. Challenging these stereotypes is vital in order for boys and men to lead healthy, safe and productive lives where they can harness and develop their talents and abilities. I am delighted that we are able to start this conversation with the younger members of our community from a very early age before gender stereotypes become firmly entrenched. I would like to thank the Department of Education and the schools for working together with us on this initiative”.