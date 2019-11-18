International Men’s Day - A Parent is a Parent

Minister for Justice and Equality launches consultation into parental alienation.

The Ministry of Equality says it is aware of the difficulty that parents can face in continuing a relationship with their child(ren) following a parental separation or divorce. The breakup of a family is in itself stressful and when there is alienation of the child(ren) by one parent to another the situation is even more distressing.

Tuesday 19 November is International Men’s Day. The Ministry of Equality says it is mindful of the representations it has received from fathers and the petition instigated by the recently formed group ‘Forgotten Fathers’ in relation to parental alienation.

As such, the Minister for Justice and Equality, is committed to understanding all the issues that are faced by fathers and wishes to hear from them. Fathers who are experiencing what they consider to be parental alienation or anyone who wishes to be part of this consultation process is asked to contact the Ministry of Equality for a one to one meeting to be arranged. The objective of the meetings is so that the Minister for Justice and Equality may have first-hand information on such matters and to consider if there is a matter that may require legislative changes or changes to procedures.

Anyone willing to form part of this consultation process should contact the Ministry for Equality This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20046253 and an appointment for such discussion will be arranged.

The Hon Samantha Sacramento MP, Minister for Justice and Equality said “I have full confidence in our family justice system’s ability to robustly address parental alienation behaviour when it is alleged. The legal framework which governs family law is gender neutral and there is a statutory presumption that all parties will act in the child’s best interests in that the involvement of either parent in the child’s life will further the child’s welfare, unless the contrary can be shown.

I am of course mindful of the representations that are made, particularly by fathers, who feel that they are at a disadvantage upon separation or divorce. This initiative is so that I can hear their experiences first hand and identify if there is room for improvement through the reform of legislation or other procedures”.